Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

MPLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.22.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $43.42.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 1.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,998,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter worth about $2,874,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Mplx by 140.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

