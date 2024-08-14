Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) dropped 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 3,855,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,560,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
