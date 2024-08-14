Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) dropped 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 3,855,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,560,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

In related news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $71,991.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,506 shares in the company, valued at $888,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company's stock.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

