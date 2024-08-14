National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.64. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Dbs Bank upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of MFC opened at $25.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $473,568,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Manulife Financial by 750.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,910,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745,071 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,307,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,444,000 after buying an additional 8,548,114 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,686,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after buying an additional 7,456,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 66.86%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

