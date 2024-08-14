National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 11.93% of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60. National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Announces Dividend

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.1527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th.

The National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an emerging markets index that excludes companies perceived to pose a threat to the US national security. Selected securities are weighted by market-cap. NSI was launched on Dec 6, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

