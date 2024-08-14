Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $636.02 and last traded at $636.02. 624,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,900,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $633.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $681.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $285.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $653.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $619.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,218 shares of company stock valued at $60,687,405. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Prosperitas Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

