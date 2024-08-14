Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $661.91 and last traded at $656.24. 961,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,883,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $648.02.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $681.21.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $653.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $619.92. The firm has a market cap of $285.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,218 shares of company stock valued at $60,687,405 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Netflix by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 79.0% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

