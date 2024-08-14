Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NBXG stock opened at 12.13 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 52 week low of 9.31 and a 52 week high of 13.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 12.05.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.