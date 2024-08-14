Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NBXG stock opened at 12.13 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 52 week low of 9.31 and a 52 week high of 13.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 12.05.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.
