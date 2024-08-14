Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $16.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Neuronetics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Neuronetics Trading Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 525,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,930. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Neuronetics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $45,907.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,324,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,272.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Cascella purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 244,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,400.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $45,907.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,324,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,272.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

