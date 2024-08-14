NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 173.62% and a negative net margin of 45.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. NeuroPace updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NeuroPace Price Performance

NPCE stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 565,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,873. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. NeuroPace has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $18.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NPCE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NeuroPace from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

