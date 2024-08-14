NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:NEWTI)

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Price Performance
Shares of NEWTI stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $25.80.
About NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.