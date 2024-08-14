NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Stock Price Down 2.8%

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.26. Approximately 26,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 870,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

NextNav Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $924.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,181.52% and a negative return on equity of 134.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNav

In related news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg bought 81,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $635,796.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,200 shares in the company, valued at $78,301,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NextNav news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg purchased 181,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,321,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,881,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,134,585. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg acquired 81,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $635,796.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,301,566. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,158 shares of company stock valued at $59,309 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NextNav in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextNav by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

Featured Stories

