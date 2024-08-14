NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Stock Price Down 2.8%

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.26. Approximately 26,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 870,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.
NextNav Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $924.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,181.52% and a negative return on equity of 134.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNav
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NextNav in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextNav by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NextNav
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.