Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Short Interest Update

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Nine Dragons Paper Price Performance
NDGPY stock remained flat at $7.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $11.61.
About Nine Dragons Paper
