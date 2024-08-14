Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Short Interest Update

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Nine Dragons Paper Price Performance

NDGPY stock remained flat at $7.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $11.61.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

About Nine Dragons Paper

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.