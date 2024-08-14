NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 6,167,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 52,423,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.86.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 272.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

