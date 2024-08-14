NiSource (NYSE:NI) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Barclays

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NI. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. NiSource has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $32.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 23.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in NiSource by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 53,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 11.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

