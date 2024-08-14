NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €15.56 ($17.10) and last traded at €15.72 ($17.27). Approximately 13,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.76 ($17.32).

NORMA Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $500.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.12.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. It also offers various products for stormwater management, landscape irrigation, and joining components for water infrastructure solutions.

