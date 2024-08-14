NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 290 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

VTI stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $266.98. The company had a trading volume of 786,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,454. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.98. The stock has a market cap of $400.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

