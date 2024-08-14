NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 319 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 114,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,304,000 after buying an additional 78,697 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,451,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,660,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,286,000 after purchasing an additional 119,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.36.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

