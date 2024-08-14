NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 197.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Shopify by 21.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Shopify by 214.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,909,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.24.

SHOP traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $71.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,863,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,378,618. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.64. The company has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.30. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

