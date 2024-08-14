NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.18. The stock had a trading volume of 203,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.03.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.64.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,650 shares of company stock valued at $928,776. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

