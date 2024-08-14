NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Argus upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $109.29. The company had a trading volume of 267,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,751. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.15 and its 200 day moving average is $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.65.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.