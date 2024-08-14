NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $6.97 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Down 0.8 %

CTVA traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.34. The stock had a trading volume of 290,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $58.76.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corteva

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.