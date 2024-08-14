NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 912,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 541,685 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 52,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,254,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

AT&T Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,878,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,327,348. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

