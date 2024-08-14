NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 327 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455,621 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in EOG Resources by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $598,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,727 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,478,401,000 after purchasing an additional 766,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,693,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in EOG Resources by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 843,682 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $107,856,000 after buying an additional 339,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.45.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

