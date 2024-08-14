NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 43 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $2,061,490,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth $820,912,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Accenture by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $614,615,000 after acquiring an additional 875,723 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $288,168,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $286,220,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.34. 380,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,410. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.82.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

