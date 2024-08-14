NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.42. 5,908,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,121,982. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average is $41.59.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

