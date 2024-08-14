Northland Capmk Comments on OppFi Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OPFI)

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of OppFi in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for OppFi’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Get OppFi alerts:

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OppFi in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OPFI

OppFi Stock Performance

Shares of OppFi stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. OppFi has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at OppFi

In other OppFi news, Director David Vennettilli sold 38,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $168,765.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,116.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About OppFi

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.