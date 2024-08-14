NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.70. 1,123,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,034,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 56.25% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuScale Power news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $108,134.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,539.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

