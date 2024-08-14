Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.10. 382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,216. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $14.11.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

