Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.51

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.51 and last traded at $38.29, with a volume of 86644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $438,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 966,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,522,000 after acquiring an additional 18,947 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 354,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

