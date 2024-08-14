Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
JFR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. 76,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,306. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile
