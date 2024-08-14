Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NOM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.64. 2,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,163. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20.
About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
