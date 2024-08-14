Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NAN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.48. 6,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,332. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

