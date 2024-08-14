NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 0.3%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $114.07 and last traded at $115.78. Approximately 122,787,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 450,818,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.31.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.73 and a 200-day moving average of $98.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $12,579,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,614,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,549,925.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total transaction of $12,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,288,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,632,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $12,579,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,614,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,549,925.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,320,723 shares of company stock valued at $631,994,141. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.