NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue $0.45 Monthly Dividend

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.1% per year over the last three years.

Get NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SRV stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60.

Insider Transactions at NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

In other news, insider John Alban sold 1,000 shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $41,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,148.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

(Get Free Report)

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.