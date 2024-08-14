NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue $0.45 Monthly Dividend

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.1% per year over the last three years.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of SRV stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
