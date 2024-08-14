Office Properties Income Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:OPINL)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

OPINL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 26,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,203. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $15.01.

About Office Properties Income Trust

See Also

opi is a reit focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. opi is managed by the operating subsidiary of the rmr group inc. (nasdaq: rmr), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in newton, massachusetts.

