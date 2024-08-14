Office Properties Income Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:OPINL)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance
OPINL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 26,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,203. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $15.01.
About Office Properties Income Trust
