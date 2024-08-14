OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 168,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 274,781 shares.The stock last traded at $4.64 and had previously closed at $4.52.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OppFi in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $522.92 million, a P/E ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24.

OppFi last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. OppFi had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OppFi news, Director David Vennettilli sold 38,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $168,765.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,116.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LB Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OppFi by 184.1% during the first quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 909,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 589,022 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OppFi during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in OppFi during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

