ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 1,035 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,232,000. LB Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,424,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,882,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $547,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of GOOG traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.74. 14,611,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,467,922. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,504 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.