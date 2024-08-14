Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,330.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.18%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million.

Orchestra BioMed Price Performance

NASDAQ OBIO traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.54. 71,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,347. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. Orchestra BioMed has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $198.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Orchestra BioMed alerts:

Insider Transactions at Orchestra BioMed

In other news, insider William Reed Little acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchestra BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.