Orchid Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.04 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $65.82 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0672 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06913869 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $2,298,100.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

