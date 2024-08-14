ORG Partners LLC Acquires 20,654 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1,452.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.00. 4,153,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,552,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $193.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

