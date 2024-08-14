ORG Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1,729.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,458 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $16,166,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.88. 23,654,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,569,957. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $37.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $163.65 billion, a PE ratio of -483.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.