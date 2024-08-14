ORG Partners LLC Buys New Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 176,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,251,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,568,590. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.