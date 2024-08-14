ORG Partners LLC Buys Shares of 14,126 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,126 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 485,716 shares of company stock worth $7,509,309. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 2.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:RIVN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,819,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,532,531. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

