ORG Partners LLC Buys Shares of 43,829 Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CTA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 89,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,443. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

