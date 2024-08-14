ORG Partners LLC Has $185,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1,572.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,230,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,720,704,000 after buying an additional 4,309,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,288,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,099,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,626,000 after buying an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,029,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,730,000 after buying an additional 64,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,547,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,841,000 after purchasing an additional 520,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $276.50. The company had a trading volume of 706,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.49 and a 200-day moving average of $250.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.53.

Read Our Latest Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.