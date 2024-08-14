ORG Partners LLC Has $300,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 47,533.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 36.7% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 2,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 33,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 56.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,925.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,607,149 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC traded up $3.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.05. 1,510,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,039. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.96. The company has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

