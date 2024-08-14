ORG Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 563.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,421,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,572,000 after acquiring an additional 71,214 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,540 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 298,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 32,410 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of Northwest Natural stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $41.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NWN

About Northwest Natural

(Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.