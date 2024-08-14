ORG Partners LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VMI traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $282.24. The company had a trading volume of 109,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,610. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.63 and a 52-week high of $307.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Further Reading

