ORG Partners LLC Invests $14.06 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,059,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of ORG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after buying an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,487,000 after purchasing an additional 228,840 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $546.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,029,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,324. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $525.98. The company has a market capitalization of $471.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.