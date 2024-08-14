ORG Partners LLC Invests $324,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,961,000. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,917. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $124.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

